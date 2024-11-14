Martin Zubimendi reiterates commitment to Real Sociedad amid Arsenal and Manchester City links

Martin Zubimendi will be in action for Spain over the next four days, and it’s highly likely that he starts both UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland. The 25-year-old is La Roja’s premier defensive midfielder in the absence of Rodri Hernandez, and he is bound to excel in that role.

Zubimendi has made a very strong start to the 2024-25 season on an individual basis, and this has led to renewed speculation about his future at Real Sociedad. Most recently, he was linked to Arsenal and Manchester City, although he has revealed once again that he is paying no attention to reports in the media (via ED).

“There will always be rumours and there is again now that the month of January is approaching, but I don’t waste energy on the noise outside. I’m happy with how I’m handling it and I’m going to take it.”

Real Sociedad will be powerless to stop Zubimendi leaving if his €60m release clause is triggered, although it will be very difficult for any club to convince him to move away from Donostia-San Sebastian – of that there is no doubt.