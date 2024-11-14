Luis de la Fuente provides positive injury update ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark

Spain know that a victory against Denmark on Friday night would ensure that they finish top of their UEFA Nations League group, which would also mean that they are seeded for the quarter-final draw. As things stand, La Roja are three points ahead of the side that they will face in Copenhagen.

As per Diario AS, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has given his pre-match thoughts ahead of Friday’s clash in the Danish capital.

“We are preparing for the match and we are going to try to impose our style and be superior. I’m sure it’ll be an interesting game tactically. We are going to go out with the best possible team because we want to win and secure first place in the group.”

De la Fuente also confirmed that Spain are likely to have captain Alvaro Morata and key midfielder Fabian Ruiz available for the match – both players had been injury doubts in recent days.

“Right now they are fine. Morata has trained almost normally and is fine, almost in perfect condition. Fabian is better and I hope that for tomorrow he will be available, either to start or as a substitute. And the same with Morata.”