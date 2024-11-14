January transfer market for Real Madrid impacted by moves for top free agents

Real Madrid have made a habit out of poaching the top stars in Europe who are running down their contract, and their latest sights are set on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Their signings may influence whether Los Blancos try to do business in January.

They consider the deal for Davies ‘practically done’, say Relevo, believing that they will sign the left-back on a free transfer. Equally, multiple sources in Spain claim that Alexander-Arnold will not sign a new deal with Liverpool, and talks with his camp are going ‘extremely well’.

These negotiations are removed from the current situation of Real Madrid, who are struggling with injuries at the back, amid calls for them to bring in emergency signings in the winter transfer window. Bringing Alexander-Arnold in earlier than the summer is regarded as almost impossible, as they assess whether to bring in a central defender or a right-back to cover for the absences of Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal.

El Chiringuito say that Sergio Ramos has offered himself to #RealMadrid. #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/FEd6hvasnA — Football España (@footballespana_) November 14, 2024

Reportedly they have put a hold on making any firm decisions until after they face Liverpool at the end of November, but it could be that the financial outlay set aside for the arrivals of Alexander-Arnold and Davies leaves them without the money to pursue defenders in January. They do not want to sign a temporary solution, and particularly at right-back, it seems to make little sense to bring in two players in six months.

Not signing anyone in January could seriously compromise their chances of silverware this season, but it would also be in synchronisation with the more austere approach to transfers that the last five years at the club have seen. Los Blancos have been deliberate about only signing talents they like, rather than based on perceived squad needs.