Injury issues likely to get in the way of Ansu Fati exit from Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was hit with another cruel injury on Wednesday, after a hamstring issue ruled him out for the next month. In theory, he could have returned to action for Barcelona’s final two games of the year against Leganes and Atletico Madrid, but after announcing he would miss four weeks, Sport say he is unlikely to be back before the winter break.

That would mean he would be out until 2025, and would impact his plans for the future potentially. The Blaugrana had opened the exit door for a loan move for Fati if he wanted it, and while he was leaning towards staying, Sevilla and Fenerbahce were interested in a loan move for the 22-year-old.

The injury has all but ruled out a move for Fati in January though, in a window where currently the only movement could be a potential loan move for Pablo Torre. The Catalan giants will not be able to register anyone even with Ansu’s wages off the books, and thus he will likely remain at the club and try to find some consistency in his fitness.

It is a tricky situation for the Blaugrana. On the one hand, they are well aware of his potential, but the chances of him finding the rhythm and confidence he needs in Barcelona is minimal, and he is one of the highest earners at the club. All the same, they want to see him leave on the cheap and flourish elsewhere, but neither does it look as if they will wreap the benefits from keeping him.