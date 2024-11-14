Barcelona

“I think we were superior” – Barcelona star dismisses “underestimated” claims from El Clasico thrashing

Barcelona’s 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid during the first El Clasico meeting of the season came as a shock to many – not only because Hansi Flick’s side were victorious, but also because of the manner in which they took apart their bitter rivals during the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the aftermath of the match, it was suggested that Real Madrid had underestimated Barcelona, but this is not a view shared by Dani Olmo (via Diario AS).

“It’s a Clasico, no one underestimates anyone. It would be disrespectful and surely it would be reflected on the pitch later. I simply think we were superior, we played our cards very well, we practiced our idea of play and we took the three points, which was the important thing.”

Barcelona have had a very strong start to the season, especially in La Liga. They look good to take home multiple honours come next summer, and that’s exactly what Olmo is aiming for.

“I want to win everything this season. In the end, I came here for this reason. I’m ambitious. I think we have a team that can win everything, so we want to celebrate a lot of success with all the Barcelona fans.”

