Florentino Perez’s camp including son advise Real Madrid President to sell Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is the centre of attention in the Spanish capital, and not just for his brilliant form. After dominating headlines during the Ballon d’Or news cycle due to President Florentino Perez’s decision for Los Blancos not to travel, the idea that the Brazilian might not be long for Los Blancos continues to persist.

In the summer, a number of figures emerged stating that Vinicius could expect to earn €1b over five years if he were to move to Saudi Arabia. While Real Madrid quoted his €1b release clause, the talk is of a remarkable transfer fee between €400-500m. Vinicius’ agents also met with Saudi Arabian’ officials after the transfer window closed in London, to continue relations between the two.

Of late, Vinicius has been quite clear that he wants to ‘stay at Real Madrid forever’, part of what Sport say is a back and forth between himself and the club. The persistence of the stories about his departure also come ahead of a potential contract renewal for Los Blancos, discussion that is on the horizon, with his current deal up in 2027.

The same source goes on to state that there are a growing number of voices in the entourage of Perez advising him to sell Vinicius. Amongst them are his son, Chivo, who is being handed increasing power both within the club and within Perez’s business outside of it. They believe that in one fell swoop, Los Blancos could solve their financial issues and settle Kylian Mbappe in his preferred left-sided role.

While it seems we are a long way from a deal happening, and ultimately Vinicius would have to be persuaded to leave the peak of European football for money, the groundwork is certainly being laid for Vinicius to be sold. The Brazilian has by a distance been their best player this season, but is not free from criticism all the same.