Barcelona to avoid making signings in January as Deco sets out two alternative objectives

Barcelona could only manage to secure two first team signings during the summer, with those being Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Despite this, their financial situation remains rather untenable, and it also means that there is little margin for further additions to be made to Hansi Flick’s squad in January.

Óscar Gistau, the 16-year-old striker impressing at Juvenil A, is emerging as a potential first-team option for Barcelona due to recent injuries. @jaumemarcet — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 14, 2024

As a result, Sport say that Barcelona will not target any signings during the winter transfer window. Instead, sporting director Deco has tasked himself with completing two key objectives – the first of these is ensuring that Olmo and Victor are registered with La Liga for the second half of the season.

Both players are only signed up until the end of 2024, and Barcelona need to generate a significant amount of funds before they can free up the salary space required to re-register them with La Liga.

The second aim set by Deco is to close the renewals of Gavi and Pedri. Both players are out of contract in 2026, but Barcelona will aim to tie them down to new long-term contracts as soon as possible. Given their importance to the club, it makes complete sense to have these finalised quickly.