Barcelona star viewed as “cannon fodder” ahead of possible January exit

Barcelona need to raise, or save, significant funds in the coming weeks if they are to surely ensure that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are able to be re-registered with La Liga for the second half of the season. For that to happen, a notable departure could take place, and Ansu Fati is considered to be one of the players that is best-placed to move on during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Fati has struggled for prominence since returning to the club in the summer after an underwhelming loan spell at Brighton. Club bosses are unimpressed, and according to Diario AS, he is seen as “cannon fodder”, which suggests that an exit will be sought in January.

However, it will not be straightforward for Barcelona if they do decide to make an effort to get rid of Fati – even on a temporary basis. It’s believed that his niggling injury problems would put off any realistic suitors.