Barcelona see midfielder as being capable option at right-back

During the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Barcelona set their sights on adding a new right-back to Hansi Flick’s squad. In the end, their financial woes meant that it was impossible, but interest in addressing the position has remained.

Currently, Barcelona have Jules Kounde and Hector Fort as right-back options, although they see the former returning to his natural position in the centre of defence. It means that the situation will need to be addressed, although it could be done in-house.

According to Sport, Barcelona see Marc Casado as someone that call follow in the footsteps of former captain Sergi Roberto – he also started as a midfielder, before being utilised as a right-back regularly for many years.

Barcelona believe that Casado is someone that can adapt to being a right-back in the coming years, although he will remain primarily as a defensive midfielder for the time being – this is where he has thrived so far this season, and even when Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are back to full fitness, it will be hard to displace him.