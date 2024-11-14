Barcelona planning to give away over 130,000 spare kits already made

Barcelona announced the much anticipated new sponsorship deal with Nike over the weekend, confirming that the American sportswear brand would remain their kit producer for the next 14 years until 2038. However there was a spell when they seriously considered manufacturing their own shirts.

Some dismissed it as a negotiation tactic with Nike, but evidence of that fact is that the Blaugrana had the shirts designed and made, with men’s and women’s players even modelling the kits. Aided by Danish kit sponsor Hummel, the Blaugrana then sought out producers in Morocco and Asia, and had over 130,000 of them made.

Catalunya Radio say that those kits are now lying spare, and unable to sell them due to their agreement with Nike, they are considering giving them away to club members. There would be enough to give one to every member, of which there are 133k.

On the one hand, football fans are constantly short-changed, and this would be a fine sign of giving back from President Joan Laporta and Barcelona. Another perspective is the cost. In a time when the club are struggling financially, many will wonder just how much was spent on ‘exploring’ this route, in what now looks like a sunk cost.