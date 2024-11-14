Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in contact over €130m winger

Napoli are a hard club to negotiate with, as star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is finding out. The Georgian superstar is currently in talks over a new deal with the Partenopei, but wants to secure an exit route out of Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to GdS (via Sport), Kvaratskhelia is in talks with Napoli over a new deal, and is keen to include an €80m release clause in his new deal, which would include a significant wage rise. That said, Kavaratskhelia is open to the idea of leaving Serie A, and both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are in contact with his agents.

Deco: "We aren't betting on La Masia players for FFP reasons, we are betting on them because of their quality." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 14, 2024

They are trying to persuade Kvaratskhelia not to renew his contract, which would see Napoli forced into a corner either this summer or net, as they would have to sell or accept losing him for much less. Barcelona are aiming to sign a left winger next summer, with Nico Williams and Rafael Leao also linked. PSG would offer more money, but Barcelona’s fresh start under Hansi Flick has impressed Kvaratskhelia.

Even if Kvaratskhelia does not sign a new deal with Napoli, it seems likely that he, like Leao or Williams, would still cost significant money. Currently Barcelona are operating with Raphinha on the left side of their attack, who has 12 goals and 7 assists in 17 games this season, and is on course to surpass Kvaratskhelia’s most productive season. Last summer PSG were also interested, but Napoli would not budge on their €130m asking price.