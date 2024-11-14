Analysis: It is wise for Barcelona to pursue the possible signing of Mohamed Salah?

There’s no doubt that Barcelona will be starting to establish their targets for next summer’s transfer window, and given their ongoing financial woes, the free agent market will be closely followed by the club’s sporting department, which is headed up by sporting director Deco.

Fans of French club Brest snapped up all 2,600 tickets for their Champions League match against Barça at the Estadi Olímpic on November 26 in just one minute. @LeTelegramme — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 14, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has been mentioned as a possible free agent option, and fellow Germany star Joshua Kimmich also continues to be linked with a move to Catalonia. However, perhaps the most high-profile player that Barcelona could opt to pursue is Mohamed Salah.

Salah has made an incredible start to the 2024-25 season, and his performances are a large reason why Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League by five points. He has managed eight goals and six assists in the league, but taking into account all competitions, it is 10 apiece for the Egyptian superstar.

There is no doubt that Salah is adored by the red half of Merseyside, but that may not stop him from leaving at the end of the season. His contract is up next June, and for now, no agreement on an extension is forthcoming – much like with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is being closely followed by Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside), Barcelona are one of the clubs that are considering a move for Salah if he does become a free agent next summer. Joan Laporta is believed to be a driving force in these arrangements, as he sees the 32-year-old as a marquee signing.

Salah is undoubtedly a world class player, and he has shown that at Liverpool over the last seven years. However, there is a strong argument to suggest that Barcelona simply do not need him, and when considering the club’s precarious financial situation, signing him would not be a good idea.

Salah’s natural position is on the right wing, and if he joined, he would need to be a regular starter – he’d be wasted otherwise. However, he surely would not be because Barcelona already have Lamine Yamal (and Raphinha, who’s the backup in the position despite regularly playing on the left).

It would surely be foolish if Lamine Yamal’s development was stunted by a player 15 years his senior. Barcelona should be aware of this, and when also taking into account his expected wage demands, their interest should end fairly quickly.

Barcelona do need to make signings next summer, but Salah should not be one of them. Simply put, he would not be a good idea, even if the club were not struggling financially.