Why Real Madrid are open to selling Aurelien Tchouameni and other top stars next summer

Real Madrid have been adamant about hanging onto their top players, and with the exception of Toni Kroos, have more or less chosen when to sell their stars over the last few years. However needs must even at Real Madrid, and that will not be the case next summer.

After it was revealed Los Blancos would be open to allowing Aurelien Tchouameni to leave the club next summer in a big deal, Relevo say that Real Madrid will be open to major exits in general. After a legal challenge against the noise pollution caused by the concerts being held at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu was upheld, all of the concerts there have been halted until at least next summer, as Los Blancos seek solutions such as soundproofing the stadium.

#RealMadrid will look for a major sale next summer, say Relevo. The loss of income from the Bernabeu after their concert plans were halted will have an impact on the pitch.

This is having a major impact on their finances though, with a number of major tour dates cancelled since the summer. Any solutions they do find will likely be expensive, and hosting of major stadium events was one of the keys to their business model to finance both the club’s general spending, and the renovation of the Bernabeu. That has also coincided with a series of major renewals, and the signing of Kylian Mbappe, significantly increasing their expenses.

As such, whereas previously deals were only happening when Los Blancos wanted them to, the doors will be opened for players to leave. Kylian Mbappe is the one untouchable, while Rodrygo Goes is in the weakest position of the forwards up front, as the Brazilian is the least likely to be the star of the project. He has the backing of Florentino Perez but some of his personal advisors believe he would be better served by leaving. That said, Real Madrid are reluctant to sell Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham, as they believe they will struggle to find better alternatives.

As mentioned, Tchouameni is in the crosshairs of Madridistas currently, but the likes of Antonio Rudiger have also been sounded out by Saudi Arabia, while the likes of Brahim Diaz, Andriy Lunin and Dani Ceballos could find themselves victims of the money-raising drive. The change also applies to Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Previously, Real Madrid would have ignored offers before evening opening them, but now will hear them out. Like Vinicius, they are in a position of greater strength though.

It adds further context to the frequent links between Vinicius and Saudi Arabia. Amid a tricky period and doubts about whether he and Kylian Mbappe can play effectively together, selling the Brazilian to Saudi would likely solve their financial issues in one fell swoop. As things stand, Vinicius maintains his desire to continue in the Spanish capital though.