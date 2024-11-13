Why Porto and Spain striker Samu Omorodion is changing his name

It was a name that spent plenty of time in the headlines in the summer, after being linked to Chelsea, and then eventually leaving Atletico Madrid for Porto. Samu Omorodion no longer wants to be known as such though, and is now going by Samu Aghehowa.

At Porto, Aghehowa has been using simply Samu A. on the back of his shirt, while last season at Alaves he had simply his first name printed. MD explain that the 20-year-old is keen to honour his mother’s surname rather than that of his father. Recently called up to the Spain senior squad for the first time, the forward of Nigerian parentage has not had it easy.

“Many times we didn’t even have enough to eat. Thank God now everything is much better and now I can give my mother the life she deserves. She is the one who has always helped me,” he said during the summer.

Aghehowa has been thumping in the goals for the Dragons in Portugal, scoring 12 times in 13 appearances. The young forward has blown away defences with his pace, power and movement, and Aghehowa is currently taking just 77 minutes to score a goal. There are hopes that he can be Alvaro Morata’s long-term replacement up front for La Roja.