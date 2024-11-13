Barcelona

“We will see what happens” – Barcelona star speaks on possibility of January exit

Pablo Torre looked to be destined to leave Barcelona during the summer, but in the end, he stayed put. Hansi Flick played a role in that, and he’s reaped the remarks as the young playmaker has thrived during his limited minutes for the La Liga leaders.

Speaking to Relevo, Torre discussed his decision to reject a move away from Barcelona during the summer.

“I trust myself a lot. During the season there are moments for everyone because, unfortunately, injuries occur. I wanted to try to take advantage of all those moments. So far I’ve been able to do it, but there’s a lot of healthy competition.”

The returns of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi have meant that Torre has not played any of Barcelona’s last five matches. Despite this, he is upbeat, although he has failed to rule out the possibility of him leaving during the upcoming winter transfer window.

“Everyone can’t play everything. We have to share the minutes. But every footballer wants to smell the grass and is happier playing. There is still a month and a half left in which I must be focused on Barcelona. Afterwards, we will see what happens.”
