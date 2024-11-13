Real Madrid youngsters “fear” first team call-ups due to increased chance of injuries

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries over the last couple of seasons, with six ACL ruptures having affected the first team over the last 15 months (Eder Militao x2, Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Joan Martinez and Dani Carvajal). Further to this, there has also been many muscular problems, and these have been somewhat blamed on fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

Pintus’ fitness methods are very intense, and some within the first team setup believe that they are too much. Relevo have reported that there is a stark difference between the methods used in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad compared to the youth categories, and this is leading to an increased chance of injuries to those making the step up amid the ongoing injury crisis.

The report states that some of the youngsters that are in contention for promotion to the first team know that there is a certain fear of an increased risk of injury. There have already been Real Madrid players affected by this in recent weeks, including Jacobo Ramon and Jeremy de Leon.