Real Madrid youngster confirms forced retirement at the age of 19

Real Madrid have been left reeling in recent days after Eder Militao suffered a second ACL injury in 15 months during Saturday’s victory against Osasuna, and they have now been dealt further heartbreaking news.

On Wednesday, youngster Marc Cucalon confirmed on Instagram that he has been forced to retire at the age of 19. After suffering his own ACL injury in 2022, he suffered a bacteria attack soon after that has meant that his knee has never fully recovered.”

“I didn’t know how to start this letter. So I’ll do it by saying thank you to everyone. From the heart. For all the support you have given me during this time. I arrived at the Real Madrid quarry in the summer of 2016 as a kid with a backpack full of dreams and I was very, very happy.

“After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say goodbye to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of. For these past two years I have struggled physically and mentally with all my might and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover from it. Don’t get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all. It is time to look back and be thankful for all the people who have been beside me on this journey.

“Endless thanks to my family. Thanks to my parents, who have always supported me in every decision and every stone along the way. It’s true that leaving home to fulfil my dream was difficult. But seeing their faces of happiness when they saw me enjoying on the playground became my greatest pride. Thanks also to my friends, the unconditional ones who have never failed me.”

Cucalon’s announcement is very sad news for Real Madrid, who have not had the easiest time of things in recent weeks.