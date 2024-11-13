“Obviously I would listen to their call” – Veteran defender confirms willingness to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid are expected to move to sign a new central defender in January, as Eder Militao’s season-ending knee injury has meant that Antonio Rudiger is the only recognised senior option in the position that Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal – Jesus Vallejo is there too, although he is not counted upon more than Raul Asencio or Jacobo Ramon.

One player that Real Madrid have an interest in is Aymeric Laporte – they were also keen on him during the summer, although Al-Nassr’s high asking price meant that a deal was not possible. The player himself has now addressed this speculation in an interview with Cadena SER.

“I’d obviously listen to Real Madrid’s call, you can’t ignore clubs like that. It feels good to see the links. I’m not so informed about that, but it’s obviously nice.”

It is unlikely that Real Madrid will move for Laporte because Al-Nassr’s asking price remains excessive by their standards, although their interest in his services does appear to be genuine. The situation will be one to watch in the coming weeks.