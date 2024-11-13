Girona and Real Madrid criticised after debuts for duo involved in child pornography investigation

Girona and Real Madrid have come in for heavy criticism this weekend, after they both handed debuts to players that are currently under police investigation for the alleged distribution of child pornography. Ferran Ruiz was part of Real Madrid’s academy last season, but joined Girona this summer and made his debut on Sunday against Getafe. Meanwhile Raul Asencio also came on for Real Madrid on Saturday, having spent most of the season with their Castilla side.

The scandal emerged last summer, and the police are still conducting an investigation into an incident involving five current or former Real Madrid academy players. Four of them were involved in sexual acts with an underage girl in Gran Canaria, but recorded and distributed the material without the consent of either the girl or the other woman involved.

That material was then shared via WhatsApp with 37 others, and various grim comments were made about the girls in the video. Ruiz and Asencio are two of the five that are currently under investigation, and as per Relevo, Girona’s official Twitter/X account received over 600 replies criticising their post for congratulating their player on his Liga debut. Sporting Director Quique Carcel had the following to say on the incident on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to talk much about this topic because the more I do it, the worse I will do it. It is very difficult to talk about this topic. I am not a judge by profession. As long as there is a presumption of innocence, I respect it. The events, I will not evaluate. I have the maximum sensitivity towards equality. I am no-one to talk about the issue, we are not dedicated to being judges. If the time comes, we will make the decisions we have to make.”

🎙️Cárcel: “NO em dedico a ser jutge. Tinc màxim respecte cap als valors de la igualtat, no sóc ningú per parlar d’aquest tema. Ferran és un jugador que el conec des de fa molts anys. Valorem un tema de qualitats futbolístiques”. pic.twitter.com/wkJlSc00F6 — Nil Solà (@Nilsola10) November 13, 2024

“I understand the fans, that a debate is generated, but I am surprised that the professionals are questioned… There is a presumption of innocence. He is a player that I have known for many years because he was at the club. In his signing we value a matter of football qualities, nothing more,” Carcel commented.

Meanwhile Real Madrid have received far less backlash currently, but did also publish an interview with Asencio after the match. Regarding the incident in general, Real Madrid have not made a public comment on the matter, but three of the players under investigation, like Ruiz, are no longer at the club.