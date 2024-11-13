Getafe’s Jose Bordalas and President Angel Torres engage in war of words after coach demands 6 signings

Getafe slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Girona on Sunday evening, as Los Azulones struggled to threaten their opponents goal once again. Joint-lowest scorers in the division with just 8 goals in 13 games, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas snapped after the game, and demanded more from his President Angel Torres.

“We are working on it,” he told Relevo, referring to their lack of offensive prowess.

“It’s not something new. We saw this in preseason and it was predicted. Now the consequences are being paid. That simple. We continue working day by day, week after week to try to improve in that aspect and well, we are confident that that dynamic will change and that we will get it right. And at a defensive level, we are one of the teams that has conceded the fewest goals. But on an offensive level it is very difficult for us. We only scored one goal from open play and the rest were set pieces. It is a very poor setting and hence the points we have.”

La vista del fotógrafo durante el último encuentro en el Coli 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/Wa7oeXWLs8 — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) November 12, 2024

Fans at the Coliseum have made their frustration felt, and did so again after a loss to Girona.

“We are missing a goal, finishing. I understand the fans’ anger. This match is repeated, trapped in time, on Groundhog Day, I imagine you have seen the movie,” Bordalas said, resigned.

Getafe started the season without a recognised and available striker in their squad, and Bordalas has turned to Chrisantus Uche, a reinvented Nigerian midfielder signed from the third division to run the channels. Before the end of the transfer window, Bertug Yildirim and Alvaro Rodriguez were signed, but they have just one goal between them.

28 – Yangel Herrera's goal for Girona against Getafe came after a sequence of 28 uninterrupted passes, the longest of any goal scored by any team in LaLiga this season. Exquisite. pic.twitter.com/qKPPVRIRcT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 12, 2024

“It is evident because we have played thirteen games and we can see what the team needs. I don’t know if the club will be able or not to make an effort. It is clear that the team needs six top-level signings to try to help the team recover its best level.”

However Torres has not taken too kindly to Bordalas’ words, and responded on Wednesday.

“The key is to put the shoulder in, work harder and have more luck. There won’t be signings. We will be bring in what we can, but it’s not a problem to do with signings. Now, coming to make requests… Against the addiction to making requests is that of not giving.”

🎙️🔵 Ángel Torres en ‘Jugones’: “Cuando la gente canta tendrá razón. Hay que apretar el hombro, trabajar más y tener más suerte. No habrá fichajes. Traeremos lo que podamos, pero no es un problema de fichajes. Ahora venir a pedir… contra el vicio de pedir está el de no dar”. pic.twitter.com/VcRagMYhbs — Sp_ | Getafe (@Sp_Getafe) November 13, 2024

The Madrid-based side are currently in 17th position, level on goal difference with Espanyol in the relegation zone. While their defence is amongst the top five in La Liga, if Valencia can pick up four points in their two games in hand, or Espanyol can find a draw with their game extra, Torres’ side will be in the drop zone. Only Mauro Arambarri has scored more than once (4) this season, two of which were penalties, and one of which was a free-kick.