Getafe Real Madrid

Ex-Real Madrid and Getafe forward returns home to house burned down – ‘It could have been a massive tragedy’

Image via El Periodico

Getafe forward Borja Mayoral spent Monday night collecting the trophy for one of his finest achievements in football, but returned home to a nightmarish scene hours later. The 27-year-old won the Zarra trophy for the Spanish player with the most goals in La Liga last season, scoring 15 goals before an injury ended his season in early March.

Mayoral returned back to his home in Pozuelo de Alarcon hours later after the fire brigade had put out a fire that had been raging in their home. It destroyed two rooms, where he, his partner Flavia Natalini, and his son Liam would have been sleeping.

“The fire was at dinnertime. It came about in the little boy’s room, but no one was home. The room has been destroyed and part of ours,” he told Cadena Cope.

“It could have been a very big tragedy, we are still in shock over what could have been if we had been sleeping. They have told us that there were three outbreaks, but we cannot know yet. There was nothing that could cause what it did.”

Mayoral has missed Getafe‘s last four games as he seeks specialist treatment for his knee issue, having suffered a torn meniscus last March. That kept him out of the first five games of the season, and he has yet to complete more than 45 minutes of action, but noted that he was on the right track, and looking forward to getting back to full fitness.

Posted by

Tags Borja Mayoral Getafe Real Madrid Zarra Trophy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News