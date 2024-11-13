Espanyol star critical of Barcelona response to controversial non-goal against Real Sociedad

This week, there has been plenty of discussions surrounding the controversial non-goal that was scored by Robert Lewandowski during Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Polish striker through he has opened the scoring early on at the Reale Arena, but the semi-automatic offside system ruled that he was ahead of the last man – although images released in the aftermath have disputed this.

Barcelona have been furious about the matter, but according to Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali, there is an air of hypocrisy about their complaints (via Relevo).

“They have made it new this year. The rule is for everyone, it can’t be that when we play against Barcelona the offside is good and when it’s the others it seems that there’s something wrong. Either it’s black for everyone or white for everyone. It cannot be one thing for some and another for others. If they have disallowed some goals by the tip of the ear like us or if it is by the tip of the boot, that is the case for everyone.”

La Liga have re-affirmed that the decision of the semi-automatic offside system was correct. Regardless, there is little that Barcelona can do about the matter now.