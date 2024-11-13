Carlo Ancelotti lays down the law to Real Madrid fitness coach Antonio Pintus during international break

Real Madrid suffered a remarkable three injuries in the space of 40 minutes against Osasuna on Saturday, adding to their woes in a season that has been beset by fitness issues. Los Blancos are now without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal for the rest of the season.

According to Relevo, manager Carlo Ancelotti has demanded that fitness coach Antonio Pintus come up with a new fitness plan for the squad. One of the sore points at Valdebebas has been the fact that Los Blancos have been outrun by their opponents consistently, and Ancelotti needs a fitter team to be able to carry out the defensive work he requires.

"If there is a coach who has credit and who deserves respect to handle a situation like this, it is Ancelotti. He has won everything at Real Madrid. He is the ideal guy, when there is a small crisis he gives peace of mind to the dressing room." Nacho on Ancelotti (Cadena Cope) pic.twitter.com/19tQ1fHktf — Football España (@footballespana_) November 13, 2024

The new fitness regime will include less ‘mini-preseasons’, which has become a buzzword in the Madrid press, and more ‘proper work’. The plan will be implemented with the 7 first-team players currently at the club, and then with the rest of the internationals who return, and is expected to be the formula for the rest of the season. The fear at Real Madrid is that if they do not improve, Liverpool will ‘sweep them aside’.

Recent weeks have seen reports emerge saying that players are beginning to question the figure of Pintus, who has been given plenty of credit for their success in the past. They consider him a good coach of athletes, but complain his work is not football specific. Los Blancos certainly have looked a little less spritely than their opponents, and Ancelotti is seeking a reaction.