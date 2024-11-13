“Blind confidence” – Dani Olmo unfazed by prospect of not being able for Barcelona in La Liga

As things stand, Barcelona only have Dani Olmo registered with La Liga until the end of 2024. From the 1st of January, he would be unable to play any league matchers for the Catalan giants, who need to raise significant funds in order for him to be re-registered.

Olmo was unable to be registered right away after joining Barcelona from RB Leipzig during the summer, but after Andreas Christensen suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury, 80% of his wages were freed up to allow the Euro 2024 winner to be signed up with La Liga. Speaking to Catalunya Radio (via Sport), he admitted that he expects there to be no problems on the matter in the lead-up to January.

“I have blind confidence in the club, they know what they have to do and I just dedicate myself to playing. Now I can and I’m sure that when January comes, too. I’m not worried, I trust the club 100%.”

Olmo also believes that he will have no regrets in having made the move to Barcelona.

“I already knew that I would be fine from the beginning, as I had the confidence that it was the best club for me and I knew that it would go well. Deco transmitted to me a confidence that no one had transmitted to me before. It was the best team for me and I didn’t make a mistake, I’m very happy.”