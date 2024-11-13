Barcelona yet to make advances on Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo contracts

Despite the general optimistic tone that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco was keen to convey in a recent interview, the Blaugrana are yet to make any advances regarding new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. Both are out of contract in 2026, meaning Barcelona will want to renew their deals in the next seven months, or contemplate a sale next summer.

De Jong’s future has been the subject of considerable doubts over recent months, and has not responded to a contract offer made last season. There is more optimism with Araujo, but Marca confirm that no advances have been made with his deal either. With de Jong, Barcelona are offering to slash his salary to a level they believe to be fair, but the sporting department at the club suspect he does not want to renew his deal.

Survey: Jonathan Tah to Barcelona on a free deal – yes or no? 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qqW6HJOB7A — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2024

The Blaugrana consider the Uruguayan a key player, and are willing to increase his salary significantly to reflect that. Deco and manager Hansi Flick consider him one of the best in the world when fully fit, and believe he could partner Pau Cubarsi in the years to come at Can Barca.

While there have been no developments on his end either, and there is nothing confirmed, his agents are expected to arrive in Barcelona before the winter break to discuss Araujo’s future. His agents will presumably sit down with Deco to see if a compromise can be made.

Certainly in the case of Araujo, he has almost always been a regular while fit, and at the age of 25, it makes sense to extend his deal even if they did intend to sell him at some point. In the case of the Dutch midfielder, the emergence of Marc Casado has certainly come at the right time for the Blaugrana, as it means they are less in need of de Jong’s services, if they do feel he can do a job in the middle of the pitch long-term.