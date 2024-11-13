Barcelona require €50m to register Dani Olmo in January transfer window

The confusion around Barcelona’s finances continues, with the most recent report stating that the Blaugrana are in need of a hefty sum in order to continue using star summer signing Dani Olmo this season. Others have recently declared Barcelona close to getting back to within their salary limit, but this casts further doubt.

The Blaugrana registered Olmo, who moved to Barcelona from RB Leipzig for €62m this summer, and Pau Victor (€2.5m from Girona) through the emergency injury rule during the 2024 transfer window. That allowed them to use 80% of the money destined for Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen’s salaries towards registering those players, but once they are recovered, Olmo and Victor must be re-registered.

As per RAC1, Barcelona require €50m more in order to be able to register Olmo and Victor in January. They say that despite the new sponsorship agreement bringing in €48m towards their salary limit this season, the fact they have been forced to recognise their sales of Barca Vision as losses has acted against the club, burning a €145m in their accounts. Laporta had said they were ‘just €35m’ short of moving within their salary limit, but have now admitted the €60m due this year from the Barca Vision sales will not arrived.

Even so, club sources consulted by the Catalan radio station say that they are optimistic about obtaining it. December will be a key month in terms of their income, and they say the club are doing well in terms of turnover.

They will need to move quickly too, as players cannot be registered twice in the same season, so Barcelona are required to have their finances in order by the time their first games roll around in January. It may be that the €50m figure being used refers to their total income, rather than just from savings, transfers or income not yet budgeted. Between the points when they presented their accounts and when they submit fresh accounts to La Liga, the Blaugrana clearly have money from marketing, matchdays and television to come in, and over the course of a year, turnover close to €1b.