Barcelona manager Hansi Flick persuading defender to join after Juventus and Inter offers are rejected

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is one of the most coveted in Europe, as a rare opportunity to sign a starting centre-back for the Bundesliga champions and Germany on a free transfer. The 28-year-old can sign a pre-contract in just over six weeks time.

Die Werkself will demand €15m for him in January should any side want to bring him in this winter, as may be the case for Real Madrid. They are evaluating a move for Tah in the coming weeks, be it for the summer or January. According to BILD, via Sport, Tah has decided he does not want to play in Serie A, and has turned down offers from Juventus and Inter.

Tah is currently debating between Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The Bavarian giants tried to sign him in the summer, but could not reach an agreement with Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who knows him from his time with the national team, is trying to persuade him to sign with the Catalan giants. He considers him an interesting option for his style of football and it does not hurt that he could arrive free, especially given there could be departures in Barcelona’s defence next summer.

Last week Tah’s agent Pini Zahavi mentioned publicly that Bayern still have an excellent chance of signing him. However Zahavi has also been mentioned as a reason that Barcelona could stand a better chance of bringing in the German defender, as he has a strong relationship with the super-agent. Zahavi also represents Robert Lewandowski, and was key in engineering the Pole’s move to Barcelona.