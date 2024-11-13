Barcelona hit with another injury blow as hamstring injury to forward is confirmed

Barcelona are once again lamenting their luck when it comes to injuries, and there are few players that deserve it less than Ansu Fati. After missing nearly two months earlier this season with a foot injury, the 22-year-old has now suffered a hamstring problem.

The Blaugrana have confirmed that Fati will be out for around four weeks after picking up the issue during training on Wednesday. While they did give further details, the time out suggests a grade two muscle tear.

Official: Ansu Fati has suffered a right hamstring injury at training today. He will be out for approximately four weeks. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/hWwFxiQmw2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 13, 2024

The young forward will miss games against Celta Vigo (A), Brest (H), Las Palmas (H), RCD Mallorca (A), Real Betis (A) and Borussia Dortmund (A). He would also be a doubt for a seventh clash against Leganes at home.

It leaves Barcelona a little short up front, with only Pau Victor and Raphinha their only fit and available forwards, as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres all out injured too. Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez can play further forward, while Lewandowski should be back for their next game against Celta.