Atletico Madrid receive brilliant news as Robin Le Normand returns to training after head trauma

Atletico Madrid wobbled defensively during the month of October, but have managed to find some stability again. However the news of the advancing recovery of defender Robin Le Normand will be met with relief and delight in the Spanish capital.

Le Normand has been out of action since the Madrid derby on the 29th of September, when he suffered a head injury. While scans have revealed no issues, Los Colchoneros are taking no risks with the 28-year-old, and bringing him back slowly.

Atletico Madrid official squad photo for the 2024/2025 season. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Hw1NhbJYPU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 13, 2024

On Wednesday, Le Normand did some of the work with the rest of the group for the first time since his head knock. He then spent the second part of the session doing individual recovery work, report MD, but it is certainly a promising sign.

The Franco-Spanish defender is at the peak of his career, having just sealed a €34.5m move to Atletico, and lifted Euro 2024 as La Roja’s starting defender. He was performing well for Diego Simeone before his injury, and all will be hoping to see him back in action when the time is right.