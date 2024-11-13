Atletico Madrid eyeing up move to replace veteran with Las Palmas defender

Atletico Madrid signed two central defenders during the summer, those being Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet (from Real Sociedad and Barcelona respectively). As thing stand, they are expected to address the position once again before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Lenglet is only on loan at the Metropolitano, so a replacement for him would be needed. Furthermore, Atleti are also expected to part ways with Cesar Azpilicueta when his contract expires at the end of this season, and according to Relevo, they are already lining up his successor, which is Juanma Herzog.

Atleti were reported to have made offers for Herzog during the summer, before they landed Lenglet. On those occasions, Las Palmas issued rejections, although Los Colchoneros do not appear to have been deterred.

Las Palmas rate Herzog very highly, so it won’t be easy for Atletico Madrid to secure his services. However, it is unlikely that he will be overly expensive.