Atletico Madrid competing with Liverpool to sign Eredivisie attacker

Atletico Madrid are aware that Antoine Griezmann could leave the club next summer, should he decide that 2025 is the time that he wants to make the move to the MLS. If that happens, a replacement would be needed for the talismanic attacker, as it would only leave Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa as striker options for Diego Simeone.

It appears that Atleti’s sporting department are already considering targets, and CaughtOffside have reported that USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is one player that has been sounded out in recent weeks.

However, Atleti would face significant competition if they were to go in for Pepi next summer, as the report states that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the services of the 21-year-old, who has scored six goals for PSV Eindhoven so far this season.

€25m is believed to be Pepi’s asking price, and this would be a relatively affordable fee for Atletico Madrid to pay – although a deal would depend on how much money is made available for new signings.