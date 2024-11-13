La Liga

Aston Villa star leaves international duty with muscular discomfort

Spain have lost a second member of the squad called up by Luis de la Fuente last Friday, after Pau Torres was given permission to leave the camp. Lamine Yamal has already pulled out of the squad due to an ankle issue, and been replaced by Bryan Gil.

They will be without the Aston Villa star after he was sent home with muscular discomfort, announced the national team on Tuesday. Spain say that he arrived with the discomfort, and the decision has been taken to allow him to leave in order to avoid risking injury.

La Roja are yet to announce a potential replacement for Torres. De la Fuente has Dani Vivian and Aymeric Laporte as alternatives in central defence, as well as Athletic Club’s Aitor Paredes, who has earned his first call-up and will be aiming to make his debut. Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi has also missed out in order to recover from his facial injury.

