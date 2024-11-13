Arsenal set sights on 2025 move for La Liga superstar with €60m release clause

In recent years, Martin Zubimendi has been strongly linked with a move with from Real Sociedad. The likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool have all shown strong interest, but for now at least, he has remained insistent of staying put in Donostia-San Sebastian. However, that resolve is likely to be tested again in 2025.

According to the Independent, Arsenal remain very keen on signing Zubimendi, with head coach Mikel Arteta determined to sign a no.6 to “balance his midfield”, which is one of the area that The Gunners have struggled in so far this season.

Arsenal have a strong relationship with La Real from the summer negotiations over Mikel Merino, who could be joined by his former club teammate in North London. On top of this, Arteta has strong ties to the Basque giants, having been there during his playing days.

Real Sociedad would be powerless to stop Zubimendi leaving if Arsenal, or anyone else, paid his €60m release clause. However, it would be a tough task to convince the 25-year-old to move away from his boyhood club.