“Anything he needs, please tell me” – Carlo Ancelotti praised for classy words during Osasuna match

Osasuna did not have head coach Vicente Moreno in the dugout for Saturday’s match against Real Madrid, which the reigning La Liga champions won 4-0. He was serving a suspension, although he was present in the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Moreno’s assistant Dani Pendin that led Osasuna on Saturday, and pre-match, he was greeted by Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. DAZN (via Marca) picked up the greeting between the two, which included the Italian asking Pendin to relay a very nice message to his manager.

“Say hello to him for me, may everything go well with his family. Anything he needs, please tell me.”

Moreno has been strongly affected by the recent events of Storm DANA, which have wrecked havoc across the Valencian community – which is where he is from. Ancelotti’s remarks are incredibly good to hear, and they are very fitting of the man that he is.

