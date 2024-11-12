Florian Wirtz
Real Madrid

Real Madrid planning for 4 signings next summer – two deals already close

Real Madrid have been devastated by injuries over the last two seasons, and yet the only new faces to come through the door have been Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are planning to spend big in the summer of 2025 though, say Diario AS.

Los Blancos will not act in January, and intend on revamping their backline next summer with three signings. They want a left-back, a right-back and a central defender. They also feel a midfielder to offer more creativity is needed.

The first two are clear: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold are both out of contract in the summer, and Los Blancos have been moving for several months to sign them on a free. They can sign deals with Real Madrid within the next two months if htey can agree terms.

Last summer the European champions targeted Leny Yoro, but having missed out, and with another anterior cruciate ligament injury to Eder Militao, feel they must act again. It had been thought that Real Madrid would go for a younger option for the future, but given the injuries, and the cost of someone like Castello Lukeba, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah has emerged as an option. Like Davies and Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid can sign him for free.

In midfield, Los Blancos also want someone to knit their team together, and Tah’s teammate Florian Wirtz is the one they admire the most. He would undoubtedly be the most expensive of the four positions, with competition from Manchester City, and a potential price tag of €130m.

It begs the question whether Real Madrid feel this season is not their priority anymore. There has been no shortage of talk that this will be Carlo Ancelotti’s last season at the club, with Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso potentially coming in. The Italian is in favour of additions, but it looks as if his preferences will fall on deaf ears, as Real Madrid are linked with two of Alonso’s current squad.

Posted by

Tags Alphonso Davies Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Florian Wirtz Jonathan Tah Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News