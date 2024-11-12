Real Madrid given price tag to sign Jonathan Tah in January

As soon as his move to Bayern Munich fell through last summer, it became clear that Bayern Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah would be on the shortlist of every top club in Europe. Out of contract next summer, the 28-year-old Germany international is a rare bargain.

It has been confirmed that Tah is being looked at by Real Madrid, and while initially that was thought of as an option for the summer, their injury crisis could bring forward matters. As per Sky Deutschland, and carried by Sport, if Los Blancos do want to bring Tah in this January, then they would have to pay €15m for him.

🚨⚪️ Jonathan #Tah is indeed on Real Madrid’s list among other options ✔️ There are no concrete negotiations yet, but a transfer of the 28 y/o could become a real possibility in January, while FC Bayern are still attempting to sign him as a free agent next summer. Understand… pic.twitter.com/3nhexpOrEU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 11, 2024

It would be unlike Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to sanction that deal, given Tah is available for free just six months later. However their injuries at the back, with David Alaba’s return still uncertain, and Eder Militao out for the rest of the season, could force their hand. The performances of Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio over the next six weeks before the transfer market reopens could be key in the decision.