Real Madrid dealt major blow as top transfer target for January is all but ruled out

Real Madrid are in desperate need of reinforcements in the January transfer window, after Eder Militao suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament tear in successive seasons. It leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only Antonio Rudiger as a tested centre-back at the top level. and they are evaluating their options for the upcoming winter market.

Los Blancos have drawn up a shortlist, but Al-Nassr and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte is at the top of it. The Spanish international, 30, is considered a strong option who has proven he can provide top level play immediately, and is willing to join Real Madrid.

Al-Nassr are not looking to sell Aymeric Laporte. He has been identified as Real Madrid's top target for the January transfer window.

The problem has always been price though, and Real Madrid are not willing to spend big on the Basque centre-back, nor are they willing to get close to his salary in Saudi Arabia. The latter looks like it may be academic, as according to Cadena SER, Al-Nassr have no intention of selling Laporte in January, which could scupper Real Madrid’s plans.

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah have also been linked to Real Madrid this winter, but the former may require activating his €90m release clause. If they can persuade Leverkusen to do a deal midseason, he may be the most economic option for Los Blancos.