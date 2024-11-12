Real Madrid set out contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold – will not sign new Liverpool deal

Real Madrid have the full-back positions outlined as their top priority to strengthen next summer, and Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is the one they have settled on for the right side. Like the England international, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies looks as if he will leave his club on a free.

Cadena SER say that Alexander-Arnold will not sign a new contract with Liverpool, leaving the way free for Los Blancos to sign the 26-year-old. Real Madrid will offer him a four-year deal that will put him on the second rung of their salary scale, behind the likes of Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham. The latter, who is friends with Alexander-Arnold, has been telling him just how good life is in the Spanish capital, and they see him as key to the adaptation of the right-back.

If that is the case, Alexander-Arnold can expect to earn in the region of €10m per season, which is not bad money either. First-choice right-back Dani Carvajal is out until at least October of next year, and will be 33, giving a chance for the Liverpool man to make the position his own before the Spanish international comes back. It will be interesting to watch the battle between the two once both are healthy.