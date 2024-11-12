Real Madrid add Serie A defender to list of options to replace injured Eder Militao

Real Madrid are on the hunt for central defenders this winter, as they look to alleviate the stress that injuries have put on their backline. With David Alaba’s return still uncertain, and Eder Militao now out for the rest of the season, Carlo Ancelotti is currently down to Jesus Vallejo, Antonio Rudiger and Castilla defender Raul Asencio.

After drawing up an initial shortlist of defenders that they are following and have been considering since last summer, Real Madrid are looking at all of the alternatives, and have come across a familiar foe. According to Marca, former Atletico Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso is on their radar.

🚨🇭🇷 Diego Simeone would LOVE to have Petar Sucic at Atletico Madrid. [🎖️: @marqoss, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/0CBBcnMLaU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 12, 2024

Leaving Atletico after five years on a free, he joined Roma late on this summer, and has adapted well to life in Serie A, but would be open to returning to Spanish football too. Los Blancos appreciate his versatility, his ability on the ball, and the experience of their former academy product.

Hermoso signed a three-year deal with Roma this summer, and has made four starts out of a possible 12, although three of those absences were due to injury. Accumulating 417 minutes, he is by no means a key player for the Giallorossi yet, and so Los Blancos may be able to persuade Roma to make a quick profit on the 29-year-old.