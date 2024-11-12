Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong: Updates on 6 contract discussions at Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Gavi of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 20, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona do not look set to make major investments in the transfer market during the next year, and that is no doubt due to their financial situation, but in no small part down to the fact what money they do have available will go into contract renewals. The Blaugrana are still to tie down a number of key players with contracts up in 2026.

Top of that list is Pedri, who is considered a cornerstone of the Barcelona project. Sport say that contract renewals for both are headed in the right direction, and both are keen to stay at the club. Gavi’s renewal had been a little slower as he wanted to wait until he recovered first, but now it should speed up. Barcelona expect both to end well though, and sooner rather than later. Their agreements would run until 2029, and Gavi’s should be tied up before the end of 2024.

Further behind are the contract talks for Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. Both looked like tricky situations for the Catalan giants, with uncertainty over their future, and that remains the case for the Dutchman. Talks have not progressed with de Jong, but there is now certain optimism that with both sides making an effort, they can find an agreement.

It would leave only Eric Garcia and Inaki Pena to resolve for Sporting Director Deco. Pena’s performances are pushing him in the direction of a contract renewal, while Eric Garcia’s situation is yet to be clarified.

Barcelona will of course have to find a way of registering the new contracts then, with their salary limit still under their existing spend on the squad. There is optimism that this will change next year, but that has been the case for the last two seasons on the bounce, and this August once again saw Barcelona register star signings only via the emergency injury rule.