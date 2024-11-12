Nike agreement will not bring Barcelona within salary limit

Barcelona have been in negotiations almost all year with American sportswear brand Nike over a new deal for them to continue being their kit-maker. The Blaugrana already had an agreement until 2028, but with their financial situation still concerning, were keen to re-negotiate for a better deal, including a sizeable signing bonus, and over the weekend announced an extension until 2038.

It has been sold as the key to bringing Barcelona within their La Liga salary limit, and easing their consistent battle to register players. Relevo say that the Nike deal will mean around €40m more than they had budgeted for, but given the non-payment of their Barca Vision asset sales, they are still in the negative. Over the past 2.5 years, Barcelona have now received €55m of the €200m due, through Jaume Roures, an agreement with Aramark and Libero/Vesitgia, Barcelona managed to raise €65m, but have given €10m back to Roures.

That €145m is what had Barcelona’s accounts in the red this past season, and given they are due the final €60m installation of their Barca Vision sales this accounting year, it continues to hamstring Barcelona. The Nike deal alleviates some of the strain, but they will still have to make up €20m to potentially be back in the black with the salary limit.

Next season could be the year they are not under increased spending restrictions for exceeding their limit though. They have only budgeted for the knockout round of the Champions League, so reaching the quarter-finals could potentially see them gain extra income. Their return to Camp Nou next season should also increase their income significantly.