Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez explains controversial Vinicius Junior chants

The award of the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez caused plenty of controversy in Spain, fuelled by the decision of Real Madrid not to attend the gala, and a number of conspiracy theories about why it was not Vinicius Junior. That was taken in bad taste by the majority of the international audience, but Rodri did not help matters with his celebrations.

The Spain star has stated that he was not disappointed with the reaction in his home country, but was also asked about images that emerged from later that night. Rodri and those celebrating with him were seen singing ‘Ciao, Vinicius’ to the tune of Bella Ciao, but he refused to give it too much importance.

“People have to understand that it is healthy rivalry, it is a private party. If we put a camera in each of our houses… I didn’t disrespect anyone, it’s just another rivalry. I have respect for Vinicius,” he told Cadena Cope.

He goes on to say that he would have voted for Spain teammate Dani Carvajal second and then Vinicius third. The next time the pair go head-to-head, it will become clear whether Vinicius gives it any importance from his side. The Brazilian was said to be sunk by missing out on the award.