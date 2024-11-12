Barcelona star was reduced to tears at half-time in dressing room during Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona had a hard night on Sunday, as they went down to Real Sociedad for just the second time in their domestic campaign. They also looked as if they had lost Frenkie de Jong in the process, with the Dutchman coming off at half-time following a clash of legs.

The 27-year-old has been out for five months of this year, and only made his first start back last week against Crvena Zvezda. In just his second, he only lasted 45 minutes. Sport say that de Jong feared that he had injured his ankle once again, having suffered one blow to his shin and another to his ankle during the game. So concerned was he about the situation, de Jong broke down in tears.

Barcelona are following Omar Marmoush, who's impressing in the Bundesliga. @DBR8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 11, 2024

As it was, de Jong suffered only a knock to his shin, and traveled to the Netherlands to join up with his national team, without any injury. However it was taken as evidence that both physically and mentally, de Jong is not at 100% yet. Understandably, he is still feeling the effects of several setbacks.

Barcelona will need de Jong fighting fit sooner rather than later, and not just for this season. Earmarked to play a key role in their season, the Dutchman is also out of contract in 2026. The Blaugrana will have to take a decision on whether to extend his deal, or to sell him next summer, but either way, they will want a fit de Jong.