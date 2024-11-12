Barcelona manager Hansi Flick keen to hang onto young forward in January – bad news for Ansu Fati

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Pau Victor of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona struggled to control the game against Real Sociedad on Sunday night, and way they needed something to happen, Hansi Flick threw on Ansu Fati. However the 22-year-old struggled to make an impact and is dropping down the pecking order.

Ansu Fati has had 158 minutes this season across 7 appearances, starting just once, but has failed to trouble the scoresheet. Meanwhile fellow 22-year-old Pau Victor, who arrived from Girona for €2.5m this summer, has had 11 opportunities to make an impact, accumulating 174 minutes. In just 20 minutes more though, Victor has managed a goal and an assist, and also has one start.

Vitor Roque is finding his form at Real Betis, having scored five goals this season so far in. Manuel Pellegrini has given the 19-year-old a central role in his system. The coach praises his relentless energy and sees vast potential in the Brazilian. He is confident that with… pic.twitter.com/hj2GK68Rlf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 12, 2024

According to Sport, manager Hansi Flick is keen to hang onto Victor despite his lack of protagonism. Various clubs have enquired about a loan move in January, but neither player nor manager are keen on an exit. Flick is content with his showings so far, and Victor is convinced he will gain more minutes as the season goes on. Fati on the other hand, is a less certain case. The Blaugrana believe he needs more game time, and while he holds the final say, a move could be on the cards in January.