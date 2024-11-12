Barcelona have identified Bundesliga goal machine as potential Robert Lewandowski successor

Barcelona do not look as if they will spend big on a striker next summer, but they are aware of a need to bring in a Robert Lewandowski replacement sooner rather than later. Names like Viktor Gyokeres and Erling Haaland have been mentioned as dream signings, but they are keeping their eyes on the market.

Eyes that have hovered over Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, as per Sport. The Egyptian forward has exploded into form this season, grabbing 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 games this season, and leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with 11, alongside Harry Kane. Marmoush had a strong season last year, with 23 goal contributions in 39 games, but the 25-year-old has really come into his own this season.

Hansi Flick was frustrated by Barcelona's slow start in both halves of their loss to Real Sociedad. Flick is upset by the team's lack of urgency early on, with Real Sociedad nearly scoring in the first minute and again at the start of the second half. This complacency is… pic.twitter.com/EB11jh39l5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 12, 2024

According to BILD, as noted by the Catalan paper, Marmoush will cost anyone who wants him €45m, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool already on the scene. One factor in their favour is that his agency, CAA Stellar, is the same that represents Fermin Lopez, and with who Barcelona hold good relations with.

Previously it has been reported that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is keen to bring in a forward next summer in a cheaper deal in order to increase their depth. Lille’s Jonathan David is out of contract next summer, and was mentioned as a possible candidate. If Marmoush can sustain this form, the problem for Barcelona is that he may well be too pricey for the Blaugrana.