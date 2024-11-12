Atletico Madrid scouting Hertha Berlin teenager wanted by two Premier League teams and Marseille

Atletico Madrid invested heavily in their forward line this summer, spending over €100m on Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. Already they are thinking about the next generation of strikers at the Metropolitano though, and Hertha Berlin’s Ibrahim Maza has caught their attention.

Los Colchoneros are making a conscious attempt to get out ahead of Europe’s elite, and sign young players before they make big steps. The 18-year-old Maza has 3 goals and 3 assists in his 12 appearances this season, and has already made his debut for the Algerian national team.

They are not the only ones looking to do the same though, as Olympique Marseille, Leicester City and Brentford have all started scouting Maza. Diario AS say he could exit next summer, with his current deal running until 2027.

Atletico moved smartly to pick up Samuel Lino from Portuguese football before he made attracted attention from Europe’s giants, and tried to do the same with Arthur Vermeeren, with much less success last season. It is an area they have struggled in, although it looks as if there is much more intention to address it of late.