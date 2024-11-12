26-year-old centre-back out of contract in 2025 also being watched by Real Madrid

Real Madrid wanted a centre-back last summer, and have settled on the idea that they need one next year. Los Blancos have made the position one of their priorities for the 2025 summer transfer market.

One of the names they have been watching for a long time is PSV Eindhoven defender Olivier Boscagli. The 26-year-old Frenchman is out of contract next summer, and can sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos as soon as January. Jonathan Tah seems best-placed of the free agent options, but if they do not sign him, Boscagli could be an alternative, as per Cadena SER.

Breaking through as a teenager at Nice, Boscagli has become a central part of the PSV defence over time, having moved there for €2m in 2019. Los Blancos have made a habit of signing defenders who are out of contract, as has been the case with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. It would be no surprise if the same happened again, although Castello Lukeba and Aymeric Laporte have also been mentioned.