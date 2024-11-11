Tottenham prepare to block Real Madrid offer for Cristian Romero

Real Madrid are preparing to make a 2025 transfer offer for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be tracking the Argentina international as part of a defensive rebuild in the Spanish capital.

Mounting injuries in the back line and concerns over the growing the average age of the defence have raised the need for a new enforcer.

Romero has emerged as an option, after an impressive 12 months with the Premier League side, but there is a limit to what he can achieve in North London.

A move to Madrid offers an almost guarantee of UEFA Champions League qualification but Spurs will not welcome offers for 26-year-old.

As per the latest from Football Insider, despite being out of contract in 2027, Tottenham are prepared to withstand an offer in 2025, to potential push the asking price up.

Injury concerns over Romero’s centre back partner Micky van de Ven will also bolster Tottenham’s resolve to keep Romero.