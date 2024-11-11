Theo Walcott claims Premier League striker could ‘complete’ Real Madrid

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott believes Alexander Isak could be exactly the player Real Madrid need in 2025.

Newcastle United paid a club record €70m to sign Isak from Real Sociedad back in August 2022 and the Swedish international has become a fans favourite on Tyneside.

21 Premier League goals in 2023/24 was the third highest in the English top flight as Newcastle ended the campaign in seventh place.

That form has continued into the 2024/25 campaign, with Newcastle not in European competition, and Isak already netting four EPL goals.

Another goal over the weekend kept him on the agenda, and Walcott was impressed by his link up play in attack, and a razor sharp instinct in front of goal.

Newcastle are expected to demand a fee in excess of £100m to consider a sale, but Walcott believes Isak could offer more balance, than the current options in Real Madrid’s hybrid attack.

“Look at Real Madrid’s line up at the moment. They go for Galacticos, and buy incredible talents, but they sometimes put them in positions where they can’t quite do it,” as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I would say if you put Isak in that Real Madrid team, he moulds them together in a different way, where you might think they look like a very well-balanced team.”