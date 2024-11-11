Spain confirm Lamine Yamal replacement following injury to Barcelona star

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is already dealing with a severe injury crisis following La Roja’s Euro 2024 victory, with Rodri Hernandez and Dani Carvajal out for the rest of the year following anterior cruciate ligament issues. On Monday, tests confirmed an ankle injury to Lamine Yamal, meaning he too will miss out with La Roja.

The 17-year-old is set to be out for two to three weeks, and Spain have confirmed that Girona’s Bryan Gil will replace the Barcelona starlet. On loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Gil will be looking to earn his fifth and sixth caps against Denmark and Switzerland.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Bryan Gil entra en la convocatoria; Lamine Yamal, baja. El extremo del @FCBarcelona_es ha sido desconvocado por lesión para los partidos de la #NationsLeague. 🔁 En su lugar entra @11BryanGil, atacante del @GironaFC. ℹ️ https://t.co/1n3pxftI34#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/27AJlJ2IBI — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 11, 2024

His inclusion comes as something of a surprise, with his form symptomatic of a struggling Girona, providing just three goal contributions in 15 appearances so far. However de la Fuente is familiar with Gil, having been a regular in the under-19 and under-21 side under him, perhaps providing more background to his selection.